2018 Honda Odyssey boasts premium pricing, lots of amenities

Honda has priced its 2018 Odyssey minivan at $30,890, a figure slightly higher than its arch rival, the Chrysler Pacifica.

That’s the base price for a 2018 Odyssey LX including a mandatory $900 destination charge. By comparision, a 2017 Pacifica LX—the 2018 hasn’t been priced yet—runs $30,090 to start.

MORE: Read our 2018 Honda Odyssey review

Opting for the 2018 Odyssey EX boosts that figure to $34,790—but that extra $3,900 brings with it features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system, front seat heaters, and the brand’s Magic Slide second row that can be configured in four different arrangements but still needs to be removed for maximum cargo-carrying ability.

2018 Honda Odyssey Elite Enlarge Photo

From the EX, the price climbs to $38,260 for the 2018 Odyssey EX-L with leather upholstery, a power liftgate, a moonroof, and an in-vehicle PA system that uses the van’s speakers to project the driver’s voice to rear seat occupants.

Navigation and a rear-seat entertainment system are bundled together as a $2,000 option on the EX-L.

DON'T MISS: Here's what a destination charge means

Fans of Honda’s 10-speed automatic transmission will need to step up to the 2018 Odyssey Touring and Elite trim levels, which run $45,410 and $47,570, respectively. The Touring builds on the EX-L with LED headlights, a built-in vacuum, a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot, front and rear parking sensors, and the brand’s CabinWatch system that uses a camera to relay a live view of the back seat to the instrument cluster so that drivers can keep tabs on rear seat mischief.

The Elite tops the lineup as the hedonist’s Odyssey: heated and air-conditioned front seats, a 550-watt audio system with more sound insulation to make the most of its 11 speakers, a heated steering wheel, and an inductive charging system are some of its highlights.

There are no individual options on the Odyssey aside from dealer-installed extras and the navigation/entertainment system package on the EX-L.

Honda says to expect the new Odyssey in dealers immediately.