2017 Ford F-150, Explorer, and other models recalled

This morning, Ford Motor Company issued two recalls affecting roughly 3,000 late-model vehicles.

RECALL #1: 2017 Ford F-150, Explorer, and Super Duty

UNITS AFFECTED: 2,418, including 2,204 registered in the U.S. and its territories, 39 in Mexico, and 175 in Canada

These vehicles are being recalled to fix a problem with their driver's seat frames. Specifically, Ford says that the driver's seat back and the manual seat back recliner mechanism may not have been properly welded together. As a result, they may not properly restrain occupants during collisions, which could increase the risk of injury.

The recall affects the following models and dates of manufacture:

2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Ford's Dearborn Assembly Plant, between December 11, 2016 and December 16, 2016

2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant, between December 8, 2016 and December 9, 2016

2017 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant, between December 9, 2016 and December 10, 2016

2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, between December 19, 2016 and January 19, 2017

2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Ford's Ohio Assembly Plant, between December 23, 2016 and January 19, 2017

Thankfully, Ford says that it has received no reports of accidents or injuries linked to the issue.

Owners will receive recall notices by mail, asking them to make service appointments with their local dealerships. Dealers will inspect and replace driver-side seat back frames as necessary.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Ford Customer Service at 800-392-3673 and ask about recall number #17C08

RECALL #2: 2015-17 Ford F-150; 2017 F-250 to F-550

UNITS AFFECTED: 551, including 247 registered in the U.S. and 304 in Canada

This recall stems from a problem with certain Ford-licensed aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers that were sold by Ford dealers. Apparently, some of those covers may not have been properly designed, and as a result, they can unlatch during side-impact collisions, boosting the risk of injury to passengers.

As with the recall above, Ford hasn't received any reports of injuries associated with the components.

Because the issue is with an aftermarket component, Ford may have a slightly tougher time tracking down all the vehicles affected by the recall. Ford has sought help from dealers, asking them to pore over their own records and contact consumers who bought the chrome covers. Ford will also publish an awareness message, alerting service department staffers to be on the lookout for vehicles equipped with the faulty door handle covers.

Ford says that when owners take their trucks in for recall repairs, dealers will remove the chrome door handle covers and reimburse owners for both the parts and the labor charged to install them.

If you own one of these vehicles and have additional questions, you can call Ford Customer Service at 800-392-3673 and ask about recall #17C09.