GMC Yukon Denali, Memorial Day travel, Uber’s woes: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 GMC Yukon Denali updated with new look, 10-speed automatic

To update its 2018 Yukon Denali, GMC has fitted the big SUV with a high-tech new transmission and the automaker has revised its exterior styling.

AAA: Memorial Day travel will hit a new high

If you're planning to get out of Dodge (or Dallas, or Denver, or D.C.) this holiday weekend, prepare for plenty of company on the highways and byways. AAA says that more people will travel over this Memorial Day break than have done so in over a decade.

Uber hasn't lived up to its end of the bargain in Pittsburgh

A few months ago, everyone seemed to be hating on 2016. Between its nonstop run of celebrity deaths and the highly contentious U.S. presidential election, more than a few folks were eager to wish last year good riddance. Unfortunately for Uber, 2017 is the new 2016.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet first drive review: the one you want

At times, it has felt like Porsche’s myriad 911 configurations serve only to answer questions nobody was asking. But this is not one of those instances.

Geely agrees to purchase major stake in Lotus, Proton

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the company that owns the Volvo, Lynk & Co and Geely car brands, on Wednesday agreed to purchase 49.9 percent of Lotus parent company Proton from current owner DRB-Hicom. As part of the deal, Geely will also purchase a 51 percent stake in Lotus.

2019 Buick Regal GS Sportback spy shots

Buick has introduced a larger, more sophisticated Regal for 2018. The car comes in liftback (Regal Sportback) and wagon (Regal TourX) body styles in the United States, but skips the more traditional notchback sedan shape offered in China. Also missing is a sporty GS variant.

Teaser photo of Jaguar I-Pace electric car in camouflage undergoing road testing, March 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Video shoot shows Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV in production form

The British luxury brand Jaguar, far smaller than any of its three German competitors, may be looking to steal a march on all of them.

Nissan electric SUV to be shown as concept car this year

The 2018 Nissan Leaf may be the brand's next electric vehicle to soak up attention, but several reports have indicated that Nissan plans to flesh out its lineup with an electric crossover.

DC fast charging for electric cars: what's here, what's coming, what's hype?

Drivers who want to use their electric cars for trips beyond a radius from their home charging site rely on DC fast-charging sites.