Chrysler Pacifica road-trip, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced, Smart ForTwo electric: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term test: not just a passenger hauler

Minivans are dual-nature vehicles—as adept at transporting humans as they are cargo.

Ford adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto with first over-the-air update

Today, much of the auto world's attention is focused on the game of musical chairs taking place in Ford Motor Company's corner offices. In all the hubbub, though, you might've missed a truly interesting technology tidbit: the automaker has rolled out Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to late-model Ford vehicles via an update of the SYNC 3 infotainment system.

Earn Delta SkyMiles while catching a Lyft

We talk a good bit about the death of brand loyalty and how automakers often go to great lengths to keep customers in the fold. That's nothing compared to what airlines do, though, and now one of them has partnered with Lyft to make frequent fliers happy.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced from $86,090

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been priced from $86,090. The figure includes a $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge and is an absolute bargain when you consider the performance on offer and the exclusivity of the car.

Audi promises fully self-driving car by 2021

Audi has promised to launch a fully self-driving car by 2021.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots and video

Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover Sport, and naturally the updates will filter across to the high-performance SVR variant.

2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Smart ForTwo electric cars priced from $24,550

The market for electric vehicles normally comes with a high price of entry, though Smart is proposing that its new two-seat battery-powered minicar is a value proposition.

U.S. planning to sue Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions: report

The U.S. Justice Department may be planning to file a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the engines in its light-duty diesel trucks included equipment to defeat Environmental Protection Agency emissions tests.

Renault, Qualcomm show off electric-car road charging at 60 mph

It's long been an inspiring futuristic concept: electric cars that can recharge continuously at speed, driving along roadways with built-in inductive charging.