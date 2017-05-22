Diesel emissions, Ford fires CEO, Dieselgate fixes approved: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Study: Diesel emissions are higher than expected (and cause 38,000 more deaths each year)

Diesel emissions are a serious problem--as serious as a heart attack (literally).

Diesel Ram, Jeep models resubmitted to EPA; closer to sale now?

Jeeps and Ram pickups with the company's 3.0-liter diesel engines are one step closer to going back on sale in the U.S. after the automaker announced Friday it would resubmit those vehicles to federal testers.

2012-2014 Volkswagen Passat diesels recalled: 84,000 U.S. vehicles affected

Volkswagen is recalling more than 84,000 Passat diesels from the 2012, 2013, and 2014 model years, but surprisingly, the recall has nothing to do with the cars' emissions systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the Passat's heat shields might not do the one job they're designed to do: protect the underbody from heat.

Ford CEO Mark Fields out, self-driving car boss taking over

Ford announced Monday that President and CEO Mark Fields will be replaced with former Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett.

Lamborghini expands plant

Lamborghini delivered a record 3,457 cars in 2016. With the arrival of its new Urus SUV, Lamborghini is predicting the number of deliveries to double.

Shelby teases styling pack for Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT350

Shelby American has had a busy week of new product reveals but the onslaught isn’t over just yet.

2012-2014 VW Passat TDI diesels approved for modification by EPA

Another small portion of Volkswagen's diesel scandal has been put to rest: the EPA announced its approval of modifications for 2012 through 2014 Passat TDI sedans.

Ford fires CEO Fields, in part, for lagging on electric cars

It's all the buzz of the auto industry this morning: Ford has fired its CEO Mark Fields and will replace him with Jim Hackett, former CEO of Michigan furniture maker Steelcase.

Chevy Bolt EV costs $28,700 to build, Tesla Model 3 a bit higher: analysis

The costs and prices of electric cars are endlessly debated, not only among owners and advocates but within the industry itself.