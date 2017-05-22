Earn Delta SkyMiles while catching a Lyft

We talk a good bit about the death of brand loyalty and how automakers often go to great lengths to keep customers in the fold. That's nothing compared to what airlines do, though, and now one of them has partnered with Lyft to make frequent fliers happy.

Yes, for every dollar you spend on Lyft rides, you'll rack up one mile in your Delta Skymiles account. Even better: for a limited time, you can earn three Skymiles for every Lyft mile you accrue when traveling to or from a qualifying airport.

Unlike frequent flyer miles in days of old, the Lyft/Delta miles don't expire, and there aren't any caps. You can earn as many miles as you like and keep them for as long as you like.

To take advantage of the offer, you'll just need to link your Lyft and Skymiles accounts, which you can do through the Skymiles app. (Tap "More", then tap "Delta Partners", then follow the prompts under the Lyft link.)

Prefer to go old school? No worries: you can also earn Delta Skymiles by renting from Hertz. If that's your plan, though, get on it now. Given the shape Hertz is in, we're not making any bets on the company's future.