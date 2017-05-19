Crash testing, BMW's next M5, GM's electric car plan: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Fiat Chrysler is about to be sued over diesel emissions say insiders

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles hasn't exactly been ahead of the curve on developing electric cars. Nor has it done much work on self-driving vehicles (though its partnership with Waymo has picked up some of the slack).

2018 Subaru Forester turns out lights with new Black Edition

Black is the new black when it comes to the 2018 Subaru Forester. To mark the popular crossover’s fifth model year in its current generation, Subaru is making a style-oriented Black Edition package available on the mid-range 2.5i Premium Forester.

Teaching the classics: how young drivers are discovering manuals

When Danielle Clayton pictures her next car, she doesn't think of luxury SUVs or even anything made this century.

2018 Audi SQ5 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Audi SQ5 first drive review: practicality with a dash of performance

Vancouver Island is one of the most beautiful places in North America. An old-growth temperate rain forest, it is impossibly green, and it offers spectacular views of mountains, streams, inlets, and even fjords...at least when the fog lifts enough to see them. It's the perfect place for a well-heeled family to take a vacation, and the roads are more interesting than the open highways of the American west. They consist mostly of gentle sweeping bends that carve through thick forests and run parallel to coastlines.

Volkswagen builds an Up! GTI for 2017 Wörthersee Tour

Volkswagen’s pint-sized Up! hatchback has received the GTI treatment.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots and video

Aston Martin's replacement for the DB9, the DB11, is currently on sale, though only in coupe form.

Teaser for 2018 Nissan Leaf debuting in 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Nissan Leaf electric car: first teaser photo (headlights!) emerges

Sometime within the next few months, the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car will be unveiled to the world's media.

Could California climate-change rules raise gas price enough to backfire?

California has by far the most aggressive climate-change policies in the nation, and the state is a global leader in plans to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions.

Volvo's current diesels may be its last: CEO

Diesel has had an increasing rough ride during the current decade—scandals, emission crackdowns, a push for electric vehicles—and it's becoming clear that some automakers are reaching their limits.