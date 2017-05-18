2018 Subaru Forester turns out lights with new Black Edition

Black is the new black when it comes to the 2018 Subaru Forester. To mark the popular crossover’s fifth model year in its current generation, Subaru is making a style-oriented Black Edition package available on the mid-range 2.5i Premium Forester.

The new-for-2018 package includes paddle shifters for its continuously variable transmission (heretofore only available on turbocharged Foresters), steering responsive LED headlights, fog lights, heated cloth and leatherette upholstery, leather-wrapping for its gearshift and steering wheel, the brand’s X-Mode off-road traction control programming, and, of course black exterior accents highlighted by special 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Black Edition runs $1,150 on top of the $27,110 Forester 2.5i Premium—a figure that includes a mandatory $915 destination charge.

Otherwise, the Forester lineup mostly stands pat for 2018. Touring models now come standard with the brand’s EyeSight suite of safety tech—adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam lights, steering responsive LED headlights, and automatic front and rear emergency braking; the tech is optional on Premium and higher models with the CVT.

The 2018 Forester starts at $23,710 for the 2.5i base with a 6-speed manual. Selecting the CVT adds $1,000. A range-topping 2018 Forester 2.0XT Touring runs $37,005. Generally speaking, those prices represent about a $240 increase over the 2017 model.

Subaru’s 2018 Forester lineup will begin arriving in dealers this summer.