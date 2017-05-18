2018 Chevrolet Cruze diesel priced from $24,670

It’s not fair to say that Chevrolet is setting sail in uncharted waters with its 2018 Cruze diesel lineup, but the bowtie brand certainly is up to something new.

The Cruze diesel launched earlier this year as a 2017 model, but it was only available as a sedan. Now, courtesy of CarsDirect, we know what Chevy’s going to charge for the new-for-2018 Cruze hatchback: $26,310 with a 6-speed manual and $26,740 with the optional 6-speed automatic.

That’s a modest upcharge over the Cruze sedan, which lists from $24,670 for a stick and just $26,270 for the automatic. It’s worth noting that the Cruze diesel sedan with the stick isn’t fitted with the RS appearance package that is otherwise standard across the diesel lineup, which helps explain its significantly lower price tag.

Those prices include a mandatory $875 destination charge.

All told, the premium for the Cruze diesel over the gas model works out to about $2,800, the site’s number crunchers report. It’s not easy to make a direct comparison since the diesel’s standard equipment doesn’t quite mirror that of the gas model, however.

At least for now, the 2018 Chevy Cruze diesel is the sole player in the diesel-fueled compact sedan and hatchback. The two models are intended to fill the vacuum created by Volkswagen’s unprecedented departure from selling diesels after it admitted to intentionally cheating on the EPA’s emissions test in late 2015.

With VW out of the diesel game—aside from a handful of leftover VW TDI models just now showing up in dealers—the up-to-52 mpg Cruze diesel sedan is by far the car on the market today. Chevy hasn’t yet released fuel economy figures for the Cruze diesel hatchback, however.