2015-2017 Audi A7 recalled for airbag failure: 17,700 U.S. vehicles affected

2017 Audi A7 (European spec)
May 18, 2017

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 17,700 A7 vehicles in the U.S. to address a problem with their airbags. According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of the car's airbags may not deploy as intended. 

The devices in question are head curtain airbags, supplied by Key Safety Systems (which is, for what it's worth, the likely buyer of troubled Japanese airbag manufacturer, Takata). NHTSA explains that due to the way that the airbags were produced, they "may not unfold properly during deployment. This may result in an increased risk of injury to an unbelted passenger in a crash where the head curtain airbag deploys."

Today's recall affects Audi A7 vehicles from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 models years. A total of 17,694 cars registered in the U.S. will need to be repaired. 

Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices by mail around June 29, 2017. At that time, they'll be able to take their A7s to Audi dealers, who will replace the car's head curtain airbags at no charge. 

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834 and ask about recall #69R2. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign ##17V293000.

2017
