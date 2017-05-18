Bricklin’s next venture, Civic vs. Impreza, Tesla turns down Uber: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The man who brought Subaru to America plans chain of car dealerships and art galleries

Five decades ago, a man by the name of Malcolm Bricklin brought Subaru to America. More than a few people thought the guy was crazy, including plenty of Subaru executives, but today, we realize that Bricklin was on to something big.

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door video compare

It's hip to be frugal these days, but that doesn't mean that a compact hatchback has to be merely an appliance.

Tesla turned down Uber's offer to work on self-driving cars

In July 2015, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick allegedly announced that he'd buy every self-driving car Tesla could build. According to a new book, however, when Kalanick rang up Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year to discuss partnering on autonomous vehicles, Musk shot down Kalanick's offer.

2018 Acura TLX A-Spec Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review: character by committee

A jack of all trades, the 2018 Acura TLX is so balanced it fades among more daring, extroverted rivals.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots

Chevrolet is already out testing prototypes for its next-generation Silverado 1500, though the new pickup will be more of an extensive update of the current model rather than a true redesign.

US-bound Jaguar XF Sportbrake to be revealed June 14

Jaguar in 2015 launched a lighter, more dynamic XF. Soon, it will spawn its wagon body style, which Jaguar likes to call a Sportbrake.

Mini E Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: New all-electric Mini E to launch in 2019 as halo for brand

The first Mini E, cobbled together by putting a battery pack where the rear seat used to be, was BMW's very first attempt at building a modern electric car.

Shift to electric cars will cost money, may lack excitement: Toyota CEO

Every automaker is now working on one or many electric cars, but some are at the head of the pack and others lag behind.

Chargie app connects electric-car drivers, UK homeowners; 'AirBnB' for charging?

The internet has transformed how many perceive property, allowing the rental of other peoples' personal vehicles, apartments, and other spaces when owners are not using them.