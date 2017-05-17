Crash testing, BMW's next M5, GM's electric car plan: What’s New @ The Car Connection

IIHS tests side underride guards on semis (and the results are worth watching)
One year ago, in May 2016, Joshua Brown's Tesla Model S collided with the side of a big rig in Florida. The sedan's top was sheared off by the semi, killing Brown instantly. The car rolled 100 feet further before coming to a stop.
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door video compare
It's hip to be frugal these days, but that doesn't mean that a compact hatchback has to be merely an appliance.
Nissan Quest bows out of minivan market
The Nissan Quest won't be renewed for the 2018 model year, ending a tumultuous, nearly 25 year run for the brand's most family-oriented model.
BMW M5 with m xDrive all-wheel-drive system
From Motor Authority:
BMW details M xDrive all-wheel-drive system debuting on M5
BMW M is putting the final touches on its new M5, a car that will be unlike any of its predecessors.
Actor Michael Fassbender races in Ferrari Challenge one-make series
Actor Michael Fassbender, star of movies such as "Steve Jobs" and the new "Alien: Covenant," recently traded the film set for the race track to complete his first race in the one-make Ferrari Challenge series.
Jay Leno samples rare Volkswagen Type 34 Ghia
A fresh engine and some updated styling are the big bits of news that flowed out when Volkswagen launched its Type 34 Ghia.
First 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car [photo: Patrick Reid]
From Green Car Reports:
GM goal: profitable, affordable electric cars built in big numbers
Automotive innovation rolls out over many years, usually decades, and usually only a few companies lead.
New all-electric Mini E to launch in 2019 as halo for brand
The first Mini E, cobbled together by putting a battery pack where the rear seat used to be, was BMW's very first attempt at building a modern electric car.
Chargie app connects electric-car drivers, UK homeowners; 'AirBnB' for charging?
The internet has transformed how many perceive property, allowing the rental of other peoples' personal vehicles, apartments, and other spaces when owners are not using them.
