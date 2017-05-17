Tesla turned down Uber's offer to work on self-driving cars

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
May 17, 2017

In July 2015, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick allegedly announced that he'd buy every self-driving car Tesla could build. According to a new book, however, when Kalanick rang up Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year to discuss partnering on autonomous vehicles, Musk shot down Kalanick's offer.

The book in question is Wild Ride: Inside Uber's Quest for World Domination by Adam Lashinsky. In it, Lashinsky quotes Kalanick's description of that ill-fated call to Musk. To hear Uber's head honcho tell it, Musk gave Kalanick the run-around, urging him to "stick to what [Uber does] best".

Musk's hesitation--combined with word-of-mouth reports that Tesla was working aggressively on self-driving vehicles--made it clear to Kalanick that Tesla was aiming to be Uber's competitor, not its ally.

A few days later, Musk proved the rumors and Kalanick's hunches to be true when he revealed Tesla's Top Secret Tesla Masterplan, Part 2. Among Musk's grand visions for his company were a car-sharing network baked into Tesla's operating system that allowed owners to rent out their vehicles to strangers. And Musk also mentioned that in some markets, Tesla would one day operate its own fleets of self-driving vehicles. 

Kalanick wasn't pleased then, and he's probably not pleased now.

It's been a rough year for Uber: the company had to do an about-face in China, hit road blocks in California, and now sits at the center of one messy lawsuit and two criminal investigations. Also, Uber's biggest U.S. rival, Lyft, recently teamed up with Google spin-off Waymo to build a fleet of self-driving vehicles.

And of course there's the whole #DeleteUber campaign that was spawned in response to Kalanick's ties to president Donald Trump and reports of misogyny and homophobia at Uber. 

In other words: Wild Ride is an extremely apt title for a book about Uber. It hits bookshelves and e-readers next Tuesday, May 23.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Honda Odyssey first drive video 2018 Honda Odyssey first drive video
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 first drive video 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 first drive video
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door video compare 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door video compare
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio priced above direct rivals, but loaded with features 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio priced above direct rivals, but loaded with features
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 