Ride-share battles, Jeep Compass Trailhawk off-road, Honda Clarity clarified : What’s New @ The Car Connection

Waymo's new plan to undo Uber? Building self-driving cars for Lyft

In case you hadn't noticed, the relationship between Uber and Google spin-off, Waymo, has been tense the past few months. In February, Waymo filed suit against Uber, claiming that the ride-sharing giant has been using Waymo's proprietary technology to build self-driving cars. Worse, the engineer who allegedly stole the technology from Waymo is refusing to speak out.

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport vs. 2017 Honda HR-V: Compare Cars

Small crossover utility vehicles have surged in popularity, and every carmaker is rolling out new entries. The new Nissan Rogue Sport gives the very popular compact crossover Rogue a smaller, more stylish sibling that's visually similar but is shorter, lower, and slightly more nimble. The very popular Honda HR-V is expected to be one of its strongest competitors.

Audi, Porsche fuel pump recall expands by 292,000 vehicles

In October of last year, Volkswagen recalled more than 143,000 Audi SUVs to fix a problem with their fuel pumps--a problem that could cause a fuel leak and, therefore, a fire hazard. Now, the company is expanding that recall, adding over 292,000 Audi and Porsche vehicles to the repair list.

2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk off-road Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk off-road review

Just what is Trail Rated?

This is what golf ball-sized hail does to your car

Hail is frozen precipitation that can fall during a thunderstorm.

2017 Karma Revero starts delivery

After bowing out of production in 2012, the Fisker Karma extended-range electric sedan is finally back, although now the car is known as the Revero and sold by the new company Karma.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid debuts at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Assessing the Honda Clarity range: how electric cars fit in, and why

The 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is the only model presently on sale, though the all-electric version will arrive later this year.

EPA's Ann Arbor test lab threatened; emission tests in the balance

The 436 scientists who spend their days testing new vehicles and enforcing environmental rules at the National Fuel Emissions Lab in Ann Arbor, Michigan, face a very uncertain future.

Romania doubles electric-car subsidies, adds 'cash for clunkers' program

In recent years, governments have increasingly worked to encourage the sales of plug-in electric vehicles.