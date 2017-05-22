2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term test: not just a passenger hauler

Minivans are dual-nature vehicles—as adept at transporting humans as they are cargo.

I recently tested the latter in our long-term 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited by packing up many of my childhood memories, a 6-foot-tall tool chest, and a nearly 20-year old Specialized Stumpjumper mountain bike that were being graciously stored in my parents' Texas garage about 800 miles away from my Denver home.

I don't know who's happier now, my parents and their less-cluttered garage or me with my more-cluttered garage. But one thing's for sure: the Pacifica makes a terrific road-trip hauler.

MORE: Read our 2017 Chrysler Pacifica review

Splitting the time with my fiancée, we dawdled between two-lane roads that turn surprisingly curvy and multi-line, high-speed expressways. According to the Pacifica's trip computer, we averaged more than 27 mpg, despite climbing from just a bit over sea level to the Mile High City. Doing the math by hand, it was more like 25 mpg, however.

Overland and across Comancheria

Our route departed the sprawling Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex (which boasts about 1 million more inhabitants than all of Colorado) where the wooded Cross Timbers gives way to rocky prairie land. The home of the roving Comanche tribe until the mid-1870s, there's a distinct Western heritage to the area, with numerous roadside monuments marking where American settlers clashed with the Comanche tribe during the latter half of the 19th century. Each sign erected by the Texas Historical Commission paints a vivid picture of just how violent this area could be even after the United States declared the Texas frontier settled in the 1870s.

Today, the towns of the Texas panhandle are quiet, with few signs of life on a quiet May Sunday. This is Larry McMurtry country, and his "Last Picture Show" that was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film more than 40 years ago has proven prophetic. There's little opportunity for a meal here on a Sunday afternoon, so the combo menu at Arby's was our best bet. The smattering of towns along U.S. 287 are distinguishable more for their varied Dairy Queens than for anything else. A young generation has departed the Texas Panhandle in favor of Austin and Dallas, leaving only a skeleton crew of caretakers to cultivate this fertile soil.

MORE: Read all about our Best Car To Buy 2017 awards

The terrain alternates between gently rolling prairie and rocky outcrops until flattening out around Amarillo. But just outside of Texas' northernmost city, a ribbon of pavement cuts through cowboy country, meandering 20 miles to Tascosa. Hollywood couldn't create a better backdrop to enter the staked plains, known to Texans as the Llano Estacado. The land plateaus into the Great American Desert, offering miles of treeless views. With the Pacifica's navigation map displayed on its 8.4-inch screen, it's impossible to get lost. But flash back to 130 years ago and it's hard to imagine how deftly the Southern Plains tribes made their way through this featureless terrain.