BMW 5-Series crash-tested, Chevy Colorado ZR2 driven, Hyundai Ioniq fuel economy: What’s New @ The Car Connection

IIHS names 2017 BMW 5-Series a Top Safety Pick+

BMW's latest mid-size sedan has received an excellent score for both its crashworthiness, its optional headlights, and its available collision-avoding technologies from the insurance industry-funded IIHS.

2018 Honda Odyssey first drive video

Minivans have two critical missions. Sure, they're supposed to keep passengers entertained on the road. But their most important jobs are carrying the whole family, and doing it safely.

Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 pickups recalled due to airbag problem: 1 million vehicles affected

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 1 million Ram pickups from the 2013 to 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a software glitch could prevent some of the trucks' airbags and seatbelt pretensioners from deploying during collisions.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 First Drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 first drive review: cast in convenience, forged off road

There’s no substitute for the right tool. How do I know that? Decades of hammering nails with a meat tenderizer. Don't ask.

The Boring Company demonstrates prototype for 125 mph sled

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed just what was in store for his newest startup, The Boring Company.

2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe spy shots

Prototypes for an updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe have been testing for a while.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited, Catskill Mountains, NY, May 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: gas mileage review

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq comes in two versions: a nationally distributed hybrid-electric version, and an all-electric model that will be sold mostly in California and a handful of other states.

Judge approves VW diesel V-6 settlement, last major piece of scandal

The Volkswagen diesel cheating saga has closed another chapter as a U.S. judge approved a proposed settlement for V-6 powered vehicles, the final major U.S. piece of the entire scandal.

European electric and plug-in hybrid sales for Jan-Mar 2017

The first quarter of 2017 is now behind us, which means we get to take a peek at the European plug-in electric vehicle sale numbers.