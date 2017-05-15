Audi, Porsche fuel pump recall expands by 292,000 vehicles

In October of last year, Volkswagen recalled more than 143,000 Audi SUVs to fix a problem with their fuel pumps--a problem that could cause a fuel leak and, therefore, a fire hazard. Now, the company is expanding that recall, adding over 292,000 Audi and Porsche vehicles to the repair list.

The faulty fuel pumps were manufactured by Continental Automotive in South Carolina. As documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explain, "On certain vehicles, the fuel pump flange may develop fine cracks or fissures, which could result in a fuel leak." And of course, wherever there's a fuel leak, there's a risk of fire.

Previously, NHTSA hadn't reached any firm conclusions about what might be causing the fissures to develop. Now, inspectors appear to have settled on the idea that aging and corrosion are the major culprits causing the flanges to break down over time.

The new recall affects the following makes and models:

2013-2017 Audi Q5

2013-2015 Audi Q7

2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan GTS

2015-2017 Porsche Macan S

2015-2017 Porsche Macan Turbo

The recall includes 240,487 Audi vehicles registered in the U.S. and 51,497 Porsche vehicles.

Recall notices will be mailed to Audi owners around July 2, 2017. (No word yet on when Porsche plans to mail recall notices to Macan owners, but it's likely to be soon after those from Audi hit the post.) Upon receiving those notices, owners will be asked to take their vehicles to their local dealerships for service. Dealers will inspect the fuel pump flanges and replace any that may be cracked. Flanges that aren't cracked will be treated with protective film to prevent any potential damage.

If you own one of the vehicles listed above and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834 and ask about recall 20Z8, or call Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243 and ask about recall AH06. Alternately, you can contact NHSTA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaigns #17V298000 (Audi) or #17V289000 (Porsche).