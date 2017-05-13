IIHS names 2017 BMW 5-Series a Top Safety Pick+

BMW's latest mid-size sedan has received an excellent score for both its crashworthiness, its optional headlights, and its available collision-avoding technologies from the insurance industry-funded IIHS.

The agency says that the 2017 BMW 5-Series sedan is a Top Safety Pick+ when it's fitted with both optional automatic emergency braking and upgraded LED headlights.

But that's not to say that the base 530i and 540i aren't among the safest sedans available. All models have earned top marks for their crashworthiness, including Good scores for all of the agency's instrumented tests and its head restraint and seat measurements.

2017 BMW 5-Series Enlarge Photo

What sets apart a better-equipped 5-Series are the optional Driving Assistance Plus Package, which adds lower speed automatic emergency braking and front collision warnings plus a few other technologies, and the optional Premium and Lighting packages, which feature automatic high beam LED headlamps. The Driving Assistance II package earns top marks, too, and it provides automatic emergency braking from a full range of speeds.

The ability for a vehicle to brake on its own if if it detects an impending accident is a requirement for Top Safety Pick status. New this year is an extra category that measures high- and low-beam effectiveness in a challenging test that requires at least an Acceptable score to count as a passing grade.