Flammable BMWs, Ford GT driven, Chevy Bolt EV ad: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Are BMWs bursting into flames?

People who believe in spontaneous human combustion are used to getting weird looks when they explain their opinions to skeptics. Some BMW owners know just how they feel: a number of them claim that their cars have burst into flames in much the same way, for no apparent reason.

Study: Trump states sell fewer green cars than Clinton states

It's Thursday, and if you're anything like us, you're probably a bit antsy for the weekend to start. Why not liven up things up with a recap of a clickbait-y study conducted by a website you've never heard of?

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio priced above direct rivals, but loaded with features

The first SUV in Alfa Romeo's lineup comes with a modest price premium compared to its direct rivals—but there's more to this story than just dollars.

2017 Ford GT

From Motor Authority:

2017 Ford GT first drive review: ready for supercar liftoff

The nose draws to a point. It's an arrow. The tail tapers like the business end of rifle ammo. It squares up, impossibly mean in its stance.

2018 Cadillac XTS leaked

Cadillac’s XTS is set to receive some significant updates, as confirmed by leaked shots that recently surfaced on Chinese website Autohome.

Here's what the 2018 Kia Stinger's exhaust sounds like

Kia is building out quite the lineup as of late.

Image from 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric-car ad by Ourisman Chevrolet, Rockville, Maryland

From Green Car Reports:

Low-budget Chevy Bolt EV dealer ad normalizes electric cars

Ah, local car-dealer ads on television.

Advocacy group takes electric cars to Capitol Hill to inform lawmakers

The best way to change perceptions about electric cars is to put novices in the driver's seat—quite literally in this sense.

Tesla faces battle over direct sales to buyers in Connecticut

Another month, another Tesla battle with auto-dealer lobbyists in another state—or so it seems in the company's ongoing battle to sell electric cars online directly to buyers.