2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, 2018 BMW 2-Series, Eco-car deals: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio priced above direct rivals, but loaded with features

The first SUV in Alfa Romeo's lineup comes with a modest price premium compared to its direct rivals—but there's more to this story than just dollars.

Mercedes-Benz gives up on U.S. diesels (for 2017 at least)

In March, Mercedes-Benz's U.S. chief, Dieter Exler, told reporters at the New York Auto Show that the luxury automaker might stop selling diesels in America. Two months later, it appears that the company has indeed thrown in the towel--at least for passenger vehicles, and at least for model year 2017.

Tesla asks for permission to gather video clips from cars in Autopilot update

Tesla recently rolled out its Autopilot 8.1 software update, offering nifty new features for folks who'd bought vehicles equipped with Tesla's Autopilot 2 hardware. Over the weekend, Tesla published yet another Autopilot update, bringing even more bells and whistles to later-model Tesla vehicles, along with some concerns about privacy.

2018 BMW 2-Series Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 BMW 2-Series preview

The 2-Series is one of our favorite cars in the BMW lineup. In fact, the high-performance M2 variant was voted Motor Authority’s Best Car to Buy 2017.

2018 Volkswagen Polo spy shots and video

Volkswagen’s Polo subcompact is now the oldest model in the German brand’s lineup, with the current, fifth-generation model having made its debut as far back as the 2009 Geneva auto show.

New Porsche 918 Spyder surfaces for sale online

The Porsche 918 Spyder may have exited production in 2015, but it remains a highly desirable car for good reasons. Those in the market will be happy to hear a 918 Spyder has hit the market -- and it's brand new.

2017 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for May 2017

It's time to take a look at the best deals on hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars for the month of May, and as new-vehicle sales slow, there are plenty of deals to be had.

Ruling that EPA must regulate carbon emissions: now 10 years old

Anniversaries often provide an opportunity to reflect on important past events, review what has happened since, and reflect upon the future.

Mercedes denies CEO said it will turn away from hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (updated)

Large global automakers customarily pursue research into multiple types of technologies and future powertrains at the same time.