2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio priced above direct rivals, but loaded with features

The first SUV in Alfa Romeo's lineup comes with a modest price premium compared to its direct rivals—but there's more to this story than just dollars.

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will list from $42,990 when it goes on sale by the end of this summer. That puts it around $1,000 more than rivals like the 2017 BMW X3 xDrive ($42,050), 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 ($42,075), and 2018 Audi Q5 ($41,500).

But, to be fair, the Stelvio is considerably more powerful than its similarly-priced rivals, and it's quite well-equipped from the get-go. Under the base model Stelvio's hood sits a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine rated at 280 horsepower, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive. That model also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, bi-xenon headlamps, a power tailgate, and a proximity key.

Major options for the base Stelvio include a 19- and 20-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a $1,800 Sport Package with its own suspension settings and numerous styling changes.

At $44,990, the Stelvio Ti adds 19-inch alloy wheels, real wood trim, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, satellite radio, front parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and a few other goodies.

The Stelvio Ti can be further upgraded with a choice of two $2,500 packages—Ti Sport and Ti Lusso. The Ti Sport group includes a firmer suspension, sports seats, and some styling bits, while the Ti Lusso features upgraded leather trim, a leather-wrapped dashboard, and a few unique appearance items.

All prices listed include a mandatory $995 destination charge.