2017 Toyota RAV4 price cuts, Next-gen Infiniti QX80, 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Toyota slices 2017 RAV4 price by up to $1,330

Toyota has chopped up to $1,330 off of the price of its 2017 RAV4 crossover. That's a heck of a deal for those in the market, but this price change does come with some asterisks attached.

Faraday Future releases video of its FF 91 electric car 'on the road': are you excited yet?

Faraday Future is struggling, to put it mildly. Can a new video of its not-so-well-received FF 91 electric car "on the road" excite onlookers and salvage the start-up before it sinks?

2018 BMW 6-Series Coupe axed

BMW has dropped the priciest luxury coupe from its lineup as a result of limited demand.

2018 Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Redesigned Infiniti QX80 to keep current model's mechanicals

Infiniti gave us a preview of its redesigned QX80 during last month’s 2017 New York auto show in the form of the QX80 Monograph concept.

Faraday Future reminds us it’s not dead

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Faraday Future.

Next Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 might wear RS badge, stick with manual transmission

Fans of the manual gearbox, rejoice! Porsche seems keen on ensuring driving pleasure remains a core competency.

2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic, Finger Lakes region, NY, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Mercedes-Benz E300: gas mileage review

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedan is hardly viewed as green, even if it'll soon have a plug-in hybrid version offered in small numbers.

This family has two Chevy Bolt EV electric cars, uses no gas at all

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is the first mass-priced electric car to offer a range of more than 200 miles, something previously offered only by pricey Tesla luxury cars.

If autonomous electric cars are coming, why not ships too?

Vehicle engineering and development focuses heavily on passenger cars and light trucks, but what about other forms of transportation?