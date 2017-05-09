Toyota slices 2017 RAV4 price by up to $1,330

Toyota has chopped up to $1,330 off of the price of its 2017 RAV4 crossover. That's a heck of a deal for those in the market, but this price change does come with some asterisks attached.

According to research by Cars Direct, the price of entry for a new RAV4 LE with front-wheel drive has slid $500 to $25,370, including a mandatory $995 destination charge. The RAV4 XLE drops by $1,330, while the RAV4 SE slides by $1,195, and the RAV4 Limited is down $925. The range-topping RAV4 Platinum's $35,710 sticker price is unchanged.

The RAV4 Hybrid's pricing structure is unchanged.

MORE: Read our 2017 Toyota RAV4 review

Just how did Toyota get to these lower prices? Well, it pulled a few standard features from each RAV4 and made them optional. That's good for price-conscious consumers, but may be a bit tricky for those seeking out a loaded-up model.

Confusingly, the changes were made during the middle of 2017, which means that both pre- and post-markdown 2017 RAV4s will share space on dealer lots. Here's how to look closely for what has changed, which should be very clear on the optional equipment section of the federally mandated window sticker attached to every new car:

The RAV4 LE no longer comes standard with roof rails (but they're optional).

The RAV4 XLE loses its roof rails and sees its standard audio system downgraded from a touchscreen to a more basic radio, while its rearview camera no longer features dynamic guidelines.

The RAV4 SE drops its power rear lift gate, its proximity key, and its blind spot monitors.

The RAV4 Limited no longer comes standard with parking sensors.

But those formerly standard features are generally optional on RAV4s in several new options packages.