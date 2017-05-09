2017 Buick LaCrosse recalled for suspension problem: 11,246 U.S. vehicles affected

General Motors is recalling the 2017 Buick LaCrosse due to a potential problem with the car's suspension. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 11,246 vehicles registered in the U.S. will need to be repaired as a result.

The problems with the LaCrosse are rooted in the car's rear-suspension toe-link, which might have been installed backwards. The issue may affect toe links on both the rear left and rear right sides.

If the toe-link has been improperly installed, it can cause a key bolt to loosen and fall out over time. Should that happen, the toe-link would disconnect from the LaCrosse's suspension, making it significantly more difficult for a driver to control the car, especially at high speeds.

Initially, GM thought that installing the toe-link backwards would have little effect on safety. However, subsequent tests in February and March of this year showed that the issue could cause the toe-link bolt to fall out--a severe issue that led to the current recall.

GM says that it will mail recall notices to Buick LaCrosse owners around June 20 of this year. At that time, owners will be able to schedule service with their local dealers, who will inspect the rear toe-link assemblies and correct them as necessary at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have additional questions, you're encouraged to contact Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300 and ask about recall #17168. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V-267.