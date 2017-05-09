2018 BMW 6-Series Coupe axed

BMW has dropped the priciest luxury coupe from its lineup as a result of limited demand.

The German automaker confirmed to Road & Track that its 6-Series Coupe will not return to its lineup for the 2018 model year, although the 6-Series Convertible and the four-door, coupe-esque 6-Series Gran Coupe will stick around. Those two models have performed well for BMW; combined, more than 1,000 6-Series models have been sold so far in 2017—a figure that slightly outpaces the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

MORE: Read our 2018 BMW 6-Series Review

For 2018, the 6-Series lineup starts off with the $82,395 640i Gran Coupe and tops out over $125,000 with the B6 Alpina Gran Coupe. The high-performance M6 lineup is also offered only as a droptop or a four-door Gran Coupe for 2018 as well.

Those wanting a BMW two-door will need to either select the brand's i8 hybrid sports car or step down to the 4-Series coupe.

The 6-Series nameplate has been a part of BMW's lineup for more than 40 years, although it took a nearly 15 year hiatus from 1989 to 2003. First launched as a luxury-sports coupe in the mid-1970s, the 6-Series evolved into more of a boulevardier when it was reintroduced for the 2004 model year. A droptop followed shortly thereafter and, in 2013, the low-roofed and confusingly named Gran Coupe arrived.

BMW is said to be working on a new flagship two-door that could revive the storied 8-Series nameplate. When the first 6-Series was discontinued in 1989, it was replaced by the ultra high-tech, wedge-shaped 8-Series. With its available V-12 engine, the 8-Series was nearly a supercar in terms of its performance.