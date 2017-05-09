2017 Nissan Rogue Sport and Mazda MX-5 Miata RF driven, Electric car sales spiffs: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport: first drive
With small utility vehicles selling in record numbers, now often replacing compact and mid-size sedans, automakers have launched more and more models to expand their lineups.
Automatic emergency braking now standard on 2017.5 Nissan Rogue
Though it's just a few months before the 2018 Nissan Rogue will begin arriving in dealerships, the Japanese automaker has made an important mid-year update to its popular five- and seven-seat crossover: automatic emergency braking is now standard.
Study: By 2030, self-driving cars could cut car ownership by 80 percent
Stop us if you've heard this one before: someone's published a study on self-driving cars and the effect they'll have on transportation.
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RFEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF first drive review: the Miata coupe (targa?) we've always wanted
As soon as sports car fans discovered the Miata was a fantastic roadster, some started asking for a stylish coupe version. That was probably a couple days after the first Miata hit the street in 1989.
VW confirms its 10-Speed dual-clutch transmission is dead
A number of automakers are offering 9- and 10-speed transmissions. Some are even looking at 11-speed units.
BMW has quietly dropped the coupe body style from its 6-Series range for 2018. It means there are now just the 6-Series Convertible and 6-Series Gran Coupe options.
2017 Nissan LeafEnlarge Photo
From Green Car Reports:
Oregon mulls bonuses for salespeople who sell electric cars
The Beaver State, otherwise known as Oregon, may implement an intriguing solution to spur higher sales of electric vehicles.
Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, Apr 2017: plus ça change...
The Volt remains the undisputed king of the Canadian plug-in electric vehicle market.
CEO of failed 350Green charging network pleads guilty to fraud
The former CEO of electric-car charging network 350 Green pleaded guilty last week to fraudulently obtaining federal grants intended to be used for installation of public charging stations, notably in the Chicago area.
