2017 Nissan Rogue Sport: first drive

With small utility vehicles selling in record numbers, now often replacing compact and mid-size sedans, automakers have launched more and more models to expand their lineups.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport joins a growing pool of smaller utilities that includes the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Kia Sportage, and Mazda CX-3.

They're smaller than the segment leaders, which may still be viewed as "compacts" but in some cases have now grown enough to qualify as mid-size utilities. Those include the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Nissan's own Rogue, which now offers a nominal third-row seat.

Last month, we spent a day driving a top-level 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL through the green and rolling hills around Nashville, Tennessee.

Qashqai for Canada

It's actually an Americanized version of one of Europe's most popular Nissans, known there as the Qashqai (KASH-kye), which is what it's called in Canada too. Nissan has thoroughly revised the European model's powertrain and interior, however, and all Rogue Sports and Qashqais for North America are built in Japan.

The 2017 Rogue Sport shares underpinnings and an interior with the larger Nissan Rogue, but Nissan says every body panel is unique even though they share some trim, including badges and door mirrors.

The Sport is a little dressier, with its top SL version getting standard 19-inch alloy wheels that are an option on the more family-oriented Rogue.

The difference between the two Rogues is most evident from the rear: not only is the regular Rogue a foot longer and 6 inches taller, it sits upright, whereas the Rogue Sport has a shorter area behind the rear door and a more steeply raked tailgate.

From the front, however, with Nissan's V-shaped grille and swept-back headlights apparent in both models, you might be forgiven for mistaking one for the other if they weren't sitting side by side.

From inside the Rogue Sport, which shares more than 90 percent of its interior trim and controls with the larger Rogue, you'd be even more hard-pressed to know which one you're driving.

The shared interior is pleasantly styled and made of mixed soft-touch and harder plastics. It's a distinct improvement on the grim, plasticky interiors used 10 years ago in Nissans.

On the road, the Rogue Sport feels like a smaller vehicle (as it should), with less sense that there's a lot of car out behind you. It's fully a foot shorter than the "regular" Rogue, and you can tell.

Slightly sporty but slow

It's not necessarily sporty to drive, despite its name, but it's sportier—which may be enough these days to attract the younger and first-time buyers interested in style and digital capabilities who Nissan feels will flock to the Rogue Sport over its more family-oriented bigger brother.

Unfortunately, it's slow. With corporate average fuel-economy rules steadily increasing the required EPA ratings of every class of vehicle, we're starting to see new vehicles with smaller engines and advanced transmissions that don't accelerate quite as fast as earlier models. We didn't do any 0-to-60-mph acceleration runs, but with your foot on the floor, you'll wait in vain for anything beyond a gradual gathering of speed.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport offers just one powertrain, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is (commendably) available as an option on all trim levels.

The engine puts out a meager 141 horsepower and 147 lb-ft of torque, making Rogue Sport not only slow to accelerate from a stop but also noisy when pressed. It's otherwise relatively quiet inside, reflecting the greater advances in noise suppression made in all new vehicles over the same decade they've gotten slightly slower.

In roughly 100 miles of driving along a preset route, we weren't able to get useful data on the Rogue Sport's fuel efficiency. The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive version of the Sport at 25 mpg city, 32 highway, 28 combined, and the all-wheel-drive model at 24/30/27 mpg. That's only average for the segment, and it's only getting more crowded now.

Comfortable and quiet for two

We found the Rogue Sport's seats comfortable for our few hours behind the wheel, and there's more than adequate room in the front two seats even for larger adults.

There's useful space for phones, sunglasses, changes, and other oddments, including multiple cupholders, bins, a flat tray, and a covered compartment under the armrest.

The rear seats are usable by adults wiling to do some bargaining with the folks up front, but with shorter rear doors and a wheelbase that's 2.3 inches shorter, the Rogue Sport doesn't offer the lavish leg room and easy second-seat access of the larger Rogue.