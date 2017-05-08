Automatic emergency braking now standard on 2017.5 Nissan Rogue

Though it's just a few months before the 2018 Nissan Rogue will begin arriving in dealerships, the Japanese automaker has made an important mid-year update to its popular five- and seven-seat crossover: automatic emergency braking is now standard.

The technology allows the Rogue to come to a complete stop on its own if it detects an impending accident at lower speeds—assuming the driver doesn't intervene. The feature is designed to help vehicles avoid, or at least mitigate the severity of, a frontal collision. Automatic emergency braking systems will become standard equipment on nearly every vehicle within the next few years thanks to an agreement signed by every major automaker, but Nissan is ahead of the curve with its Rogue.

The 2017.5 Rogue, as the mid-year update will be labeled on dealer lots, also now comes standard with blind spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert, features that were previously optional only on higher-specification models. The change was first pointed out by Cars Direct.

Correspondingly, Nissan has upped the Rogue's base price by around $400 to $600, depending on the trim level. Now, the entry-level price for a 2017.5 Nissan Rogue S with front-wheel drive is $25,360, including a mandatory $940 destination charge.

Only the 2017 Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 match the Rogue in terms of making automatic emergency braking standard across all trim levels. Some rivals like the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester offer automatic emergency braking on nearly every trim level, but others like the Ford Escape and Chevrolet Equinox force buyers to opt for pricey loaded-up models in order to get automatic emergency braking.

Nissan says that 2017.5 Rogues are now arriving in dealers. The automaker has not detailed any changes to the 2018 Rogue yet.