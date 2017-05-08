GMC Terrain pricing, BMW's EV plan, the ethanol story: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 GMC Terrain priced from $25,970

At first glance, the numbers game may not add up particularly well for the 2018 GMC Terrain: It's about $1,000 more than last year's model to start, it's down 12 horsepower, and it's about five inches shorter from head-to-toe.

Diesel fuel is making a comeback

Rumors of diesel's demise have been greatly exaggerated, it turns out. The fuel that has come under so much scrutiny thanks to Volkswagen's admission that it intentionally and systematically cheated federal emissions regulations is actually in the midst of something of a resurgence right now.

What's next for Tesla? More stores, more repair centers, and the Model Y crossover

Plenty of insults have been hurled at Elon Musk. Tesla's CEO has been accused of being self-aggrandizing, thin-skinned, and, given the number of projects he seems ready to tackle, a dilettante.

BMW Vision Next 100 concept Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

BMW picks plant for iNext self-driving EV due in 2021

BMW CEO Harald Krüger in a press conference on Thursday outlining the company’s financial results revealed more details about the planned iNext.

Wild Toyota Land Cruiser hits 230.02 mph

Toyota’s Land Cruiser is one of the most capable vehicles for going off-road. Toyota, however, has built one that’s right at home on a race track.

2018 Volkswagen Polo teased

A new generation of the Volkswagen Polo, the nameplate’s sixth iteration, is just around the corner.

Pump with multiple ethanol/gasoline blends. Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Ethanol wasn't killed by Prohibition at Rockefeller's request: another alt-fuel myth busted

For almost a century, many people have blamed oil magnate John D. Rockefeller for the demise of ethanol as a viable fuel for internal-combustion engines.

Solar panels, EV chargers required in new homes in Fremont, CA

Half a century ago, the General Motors assembly plant was the largest employer in Fremont, California, and the town was known for its dragstrip.

Plug-in electric car sales for Apr: Bolt EV back over 1,000 (updated)

With four-figure sales for both its all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid, GM probably led April's plug-in electric car sales.