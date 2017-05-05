Rolling coal, Bentley Bentayga variants, Karma Revero: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Smoke and you're a bandit: Colorado dumps diesel "coal rolling"

Legislators in Colorado aren't too keen on letting diesel-smoke belching pickups ruin that state's bike-friendly culture.

What's next for Tesla? More stores, more repair centers, and the Model Y crossover

Plenty of insults have been hurled at Elon Musk. Tesla's CEO has been accused of being self-aggrandizing, thin-skinned, and, given the number of projects he seems ready to tackle, a dilettante.

Start-up builds an app to figure out how much that new engine noise is going to cost you

It's happened to all of us: you're driving down the street on a beautiful spring day with the windows down, and something unusual catches your ear. A new squeal, a squeak, or maybe a clunk is coming from underneath the hood.

2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Bentley boss believes Bentayga needs more derivatives

The Bentley Bentayga has been a runaway success for the brand in the midst of a hot market for luxury SUVs and crossovers. No surprise there. However, Bentley boss, Wolfgang Durheimer, believes the company needs to do more to ensure continued success.

Meet the F-150 Raptor's big brother, the F-250 MegaRaptor

The new Ford Raptor is a wicked machine right from the factory. It has switched to a smaller displacement twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, but it makes more power than the V-8 versions before and it seems to be an all-around better truck. For some, perhaps, it's a bit on the small side. That sounds crazy seeing as the Raptor is rather large. Still, there are bigger trucks out there and one company has decided to see what happens when these two worlds collide.

2018 Lynk & Co 03 spy shots

Chinese automaker Geely late last year launched the new brand Lynk & Co with a compact SUV called the 01.

2017 Karma Revero Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

First TV ad for Karma Revero drops as sales to start next month

Everything old is new again, including the 2017 Karma Revero, a reborn 2012 Fisker Karma.

Plug-in electric car sales for Apr: Bolt EV back over 1,000 (updated)

WIth four-figure sales for both its all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid, GM probably led April's plug-in electric car sales.

Life with Tesla Model S: out with the old, in with the new

Over the first three years of driving my 2013 Tesla Model S, there wasn't a single time when I looked at another car and said, “You know, I’d really rather be driving that car than this one.”