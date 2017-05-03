V2I connectivity, living with the Raptor, Plug-in electrics: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Texas city takes big step toward self-driving cars with vehicle-to-infrastructure communication

The road leading toward self-driving cars has made it to Texas, where a Dallas suburb is set to become the nation's second city equipped with vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication.

Towing a boat with the 2017 Ram Power Wagon: 6 things you need to know

The 2017 Ram Power Wagon's main mission in life is to slowly pluck its way through treacherous situations, like rock crawling, the woods, and other various off-road situations. But at its core, the Power Wagon is a heavy-duty 2500 Ram pickup truck, which means it's also built to serve all your hauling needs.

What do we really know about Apple's self-driving car, now that it's been seen?

Late last week, an eagle-eyed car fan in California spotted a self-driving vehicle on the roads of Silicon Valley. That in itself wasn't weird--after all, plenty of start-ups in the area are trying their hand at autonomous technology.

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

From Motor Authority:

Living with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: the good and the bad

We've already flown across the sand, climbed dunes, and picked our way down steep hills like a mountain goat in the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. The truck proved to be up the off-road test, but then it should have been. This thing was designed and built to be a desert runner from the get go. Heck, a basically stock version finished the Baja 1000, then drove back home to Phoenix.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots and video

Mercedes-Benz’s iconic G-Class is about to receive its first full redesign since the nameplate’s launch.

Karma Revero spot airs ahead of start of deliveries in May

Karma has aired the first television spot for its Revero extended-range electric sedan ahead of the start of deliveries in May.

2018 Chevrolet Volt

From Green Car Reports:

Plug-in electric car sales to double in 2018: predictions

Despite a slower-than-expected start, plug-in electric cars are gaining momentum on the North American market.

Could water be the secret to faster electric-car battery technology?

Electric vehicles aren't always associated with speed and performance, but researchers at North Carolina State University may have discovered a breakthrough to change those qualities inside their batteries.

UPS electric van with fuel-cell range extender to be tested in California

Considerable skepticism remains that passenger vehicles powered by hydrogen will become a major part of U.S. sales any time soon—or ever.