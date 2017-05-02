Smog testing, GAC Trumpchi, Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Why you [well, some of you] must have your car smog tested

You may not think much about that little sticker affixed to a corner of your license plate or the inside of your windshield, but it signifies an achievement for your clean-running car: passing your area's emissions test.

California raises gas tax and charges electric car owners $100 per year

America's infrastructure is in desperate need of repair, but despite promises made by President Trump back in February, there's been little-to-no movement on the issue in Washington, D.C. Until there is, states will have to take action themselves if they want to fill in their expanding potholes and shore up their crumbling bridges.

2014-2017 Nissan Leaf, Sentra recalled over airbag problems

Nissan is recalling more than 25,000 Leaf and Sentra vehicles built between model years 2014 and 2017. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front passenger airbags in some of those cars may not deploy as intended.

GAC mulls changing Trumpchi brand name for US launch

State-owned Chinese automaker GAC has spent the past few years preparing for the introduction of its Trumpchi brand to the United States.

2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video

Audi’s A7 didn’t start the coupe-like sedan trend, but with its muscular proportions, beautiful surfacing and Kammback rear it managed to make us almost forget the segment’s progenitor, the Mercedes-Benz CLS.

BMW 2002 restomod stops by Jay Leno's Garage

The BMW New Class of automobiles are a group of wonderful boxy beauties. This is the generation of car built between 1962 and 1977 that's given us the BMW 2002, which remains a cherished part of any BMW fan's dream car garage. The New Class cars included the 1500, 1800, 1600, and the 2000 models, the last of which spawned the 2002. All of these cars are getting harder to find for sale in good shape, because the good ones are getting snatched up and poor examples will require a fair amount of cash to set them right. This 1976 2002 is an excellent example, and it's been modified in a tasteful manner.

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

Manufacturing expert says Tesla Model 3 plan to skip beta testing is risky

Tesla is taking a major gamble regarding the production of its upcoming Model 3 sedan in skipping prototype tooling and jumping straight to permanent production tooling, says a noted auto-manufacturing expert.

Is China more important to the future of electric cars than the U.S.? Poll results

Many U.S. car buyers still aren't aware that the Chinese market surpassed North America in volume and importance fully a decade ago.

Six things to know about new hybrid cars (if you haven't paid much attention lately)

For the past few years, plug-in electric cars have gotten more publicity than their small share of the market deserved.