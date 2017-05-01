VW Atlas, BMW 540d, EPA takes on climate-change: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 VW Atlas won't be easy to find as a 4-cylinder
Saving money by buying the base engine in the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas won't be as easy as it looks on paper.
Kia Forte Koup officially killed off
Another compact coupe has bitten the dust, narrowing the field of inexpensive coupes to just two. Next year, the Kia Forte Koup will be but a distant memory.
Uber's self-driving car guru steps aside in wake of lawsuit
Uber's race to develop fleets of self-driving cars and big rigs has hit another speed bump: yesterday, the head of its autonomous vehicle program stepped down from his post in the wake of a complicated lawsuit.
2018 BMW 5-Series LiEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
BMW believes in diesel: 540d confirmed for US market
Volkswagen has done a bang-on job at making diesel a dirty word, but BMW isn't counting it out quite yet. A BMW spokesperson has confirmed an all-new 5-Series diesel will be arriving in the United States this year.
Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy
We have some grim news to report on this Monday. A Ferrari F40 ended up as nothing but a pile of ashes and some charred metal after the car caught fire.
Acura currently sells a crossover SUV sized below its RDX exclusively in China.
EPA website redirect page replaces scientific information on climate change, April 30, 2017Enlarge Photo
From Green Car Reports:
EPA website removes climate-change pages, because science contradicts Pruitt policy goals
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people joined a Science March in Washington, D.C., to support use of data-based science to set government policy on climate change.
Drive Oregon goes Forth: new name, broader mission, more states
Oregon is a state that punches well above its weight in promoting and adopting zero-emission vehicles and plug-in electric cars.
2018 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid carries over with few changes (updated)
It appears that Chevy isn't following its own precedent as the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid enters its third model year.
