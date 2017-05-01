VW Atlas, BMW 540d, EPA takes on climate-change: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 VW Atlas won't be easy to find as a 4-cylinder

Saving money by buying the base engine in the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas won't be as easy as it looks on paper.

Kia Forte Koup officially killed off

Another compact coupe has bitten the dust, narrowing the field of inexpensive coupes to just two. Next year, the Kia Forte Koup will be but a distant memory.

Uber's self-driving car guru steps aside in wake of lawsuit

Uber's race to develop fleets of self-driving cars and big rigs has hit another speed bump: yesterday, the head of its autonomous vehicle program stepped down from his post in the wake of a complicated lawsuit.

2018 BMW 5-Series Li Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

BMW believes in diesel: 540d confirmed for US market

Volkswagen has done a bang-on job at making diesel a dirty word, but BMW isn't counting it out quite yet. A BMW spokesperson has confirmed an all-new 5-Series diesel will be arriving in the United States this year.

Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy

We have some grim news to report on this Monday. A Ferrari F40 ended up as nothing but a pile of ashes and some charred metal after the car caught fire.

Acura might bring CDX to US

Acura currently sells a crossover SUV sized below its RDX exclusively in China.

EPA website redirect page replaces scientific information on climate change, April 30, 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

EPA website removes climate-change pages, because science contradicts Pruitt policy goals

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people joined a Science March in Washington, D.C., to support use of data-based science to set government policy on climate change.

Drive Oregon goes Forth: new name, broader mission, more states

Oregon is a state that punches well above its weight in promoting and adopting zero-emission vehicles and plug-in electric cars.

2018 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid carries over with few changes (updated)

It appears that Chevy isn't following its own precedent as the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid enters its third model year.