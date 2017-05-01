2014-2017 Nissan Leaf, Sentra recalled over airbag problems

2015 Nissan Sentra - IIHS testing
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
May 1, 2017

Nissan is recalling more than 25,000 Leaf and Sentra vehicles built between model years 2014 and 2017. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front passenger airbags in some of those cars may not deploy as intended. 

The problem with the airbags is rooted in components manufactured by Daicel in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. NHTSA explains that the coolant in the airbag inflators may not function properly, and that, in turn, could lead to greater risk of injury to front-seat passengers. 

Thankfully, the problem was discovered during routine tests run by Daicel. To date, Nissan says that it knows of no real-world incidents in which passenger-side airbags have improperly deployed.

The recall affects the following models:

  • 2014-2015 Nissan Sentra
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra
  • 2014-2015 Nissan Leaf

Nissan will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles around June 11 of this year. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to take their cars to Nissan dealerships for service. Dealers will replace each car's front passenger air bag inflator at no charge.

If you have additional questions, you're encouraged to call Nissan at 1-800-647-7261. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V-253.

