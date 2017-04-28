Kia Forte Koup officially killed off

2014 Kia Forte Koup
April 28, 2017

Another compact coupe has bitten the dust, narrowing the field of inexpensive coupes to just two. Next year, the Kia Forte Koup will be but a distant memory.

The slow-selling compact two-door that accompanies the Forte sedan and Forte5 hatchback wasn't renewed for the 2017 model year and is officially a goner, reports CarsDirect. The site confirmed the Forte Koup's death with a Kia spokesperson. 

The Forte Koup was one of the last two-door compact cars; in its wake, it leaves only the Honda Civic coupe waving the flag to lure in buyers looking for a two-door version of a compact sedan. The Volkswagen Beetle is also in roughly the same price and size, but its retro style gives it a different kind of appeal.

Now well into the 2017 model year, a handful of leftover 2016 Forte Koupes remain on dealer lots, where they list from $20,740. A loaded-up model tops $26,000, but discounts should be readily available on all. 

News of the Forte Koup's demise is hardly surprising given the automaker updated its Forte sedan and hatchback models for the 2017 model year. The update was largely relegated to styling changes, although the previous model year four-door's base engine was dropped in favor of a more powerful unit. 

Demand for the Forte line is up a bit this year. With more than 25,000 Fortes—including leftover Koups—sold through the first four months of 2017, it has become Kia's second best-selling model this year. 

