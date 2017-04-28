Toyota Tacoma recall, Raptor vs. Hellcat, 2018 Chevy Volt: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup recalled: 228,000 U.S. vehicles affected

Toyota has announced a recall of 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickups. The automaker says that some of those vehicles could experience oil leaks, reduced acceleration, and in extreme cases, the truck's drivetrain could seize.

2018 VW Atlas won't be easy to find as a 4-cylinder

Saving money by buying the base engine in the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas won't be as easy as it looks on paper.

America, we have an infrastructure problem, and this documentary is here to explain it

Infrastructure isn't a sexy topic. When many people hear the word, their eyes glaze over and they begin thinking about to-do lists or vacation plans or anything other than the state of our highways and byways.

Raptor vs. Hellcat Race Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

The Great American Race: Hellcat vs. Raptor around and over a mountain

Spoiler alert: America wins.

2018 Hyundai Kona teased

Hyundai’s rival to the Nissan Juke and upcoming Ford Ecosport and Volkswagen T-Roc, the 2018 Kona, has been teased ahead of its debut this summer.

Now you can get your G-Class modded by Kahn Design

British tuning firm and budding coachbuilder Kahn Design is famous for its modifications for the Land Rover Defender. The company’s even gone as far as developing a V-8-powered, six-wheel-drive Defender pickup.

2017 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid carries over with few changes

It appears that Chevy isn't following its own precedent as the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid enters its third model year.

Tesla Model S battery life: what the data show so far

Perhaps the biggest question in buyers' minds over electric cars is how long the batteries will last.

Alt-fuel history: Ford Model T wasn't designed for multiple fuels, really

The myth surrounding the car that's credited with putting America on wheels simply isn't true: the Ford Model T was never meant to run fuels other than gasoline.