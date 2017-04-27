2018 VW Atlas won't be easy to find as a 4-cylinder

2018 Volkswagen Atlas, Boerne, Texas
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
April 27, 2017

Saving money by buying the base engine in the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas won't be as easy as it looks on paper.

That's because VW is making the base engine, which runs $1,400 to $1,730 less than the optional V-6 an order-only item for all but the very base model of the Atlas, its long-anticipated three-row crossover SUV. So if you visit a dealer lot to check out the Atlas, you won't find a 4-cylinder model with anything higher than basic specification.

MORE: Read our full 2018 Volkswagen Atlas review

The Atlas is offered in S, SE, and SEL trim levels that all come standard with a 4-cylinder engine

Aside from the considerably lower price of entry, what makes the 4-cylinder Atlas appealing?

With 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, it's not much less powerful than the 276 hp, 266 pound-feet V-6 engine. And, perhaps more importantly, it may wind up being a lot more fuel efficient than the rather unimpressive figures posted by the Atlas' V-6. The V-6 model is rated at a not-so-impressive 17 mpg city, 23 highway, 19 combined. The EPA hasn't released figures yet for the 4-cylinder, but we imagine it will add a few miles to those figures. 

But you'll have to be pretty committed to the idea, since placing an order takes time and many dealers will want some sort of a down payment. 

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud
Chinese start-up Lynk & Co. to offer lifetime warranties on new cars Chinese start-up Lynk & Co. to offer lifetime warranties on new cars
Uber to launch flying autonomous taxis in Dallas and Dubai within 10 years (or less) Uber to launch flying autonomous taxis in Dallas and Dubai within 10 years (or less)
2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup recalled: 228,000 U.S. vehicles affected 2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup recalled: 228,000 U.S. vehicles affected
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 