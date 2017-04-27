2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup recalled: 228,000 U.S. vehicles affected

2016 Toyota Tacoma
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
April 27, 2017

Toyota has announced a recall of 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickups. The automaker says that some of those vehicles could experience oil leaks, reduced acceleration, and in extreme cases, the truck's drivetrain could seize. 

The Tacoma's problem is rooted in its rear differential, which may suffer from a loose gasket. If that's the case, the differential could leak oil. If owners don't notice the leak or don't have their trucks repaired in a timely manner, the rear differential could become damaged, which could result in noise coming from the rear of the vehicle, or perhaps even reduced propulsion.

Toyota says that it's even possible that the Tacoma's rear differential could seize, which could cause a driver to lose control of the vehicle.

None of those situations are good, and the latter two could dramatically boost the risk of a collision.

The recall affects some 228,000 Tacoma pickups registered in the U.S . Owners of those vehicles should receive recall notices from Toyota in the mail, beginning in mid-June.

After receiving those notices, owners will be able to take their Tacomas to Toyota dealerships for service. According to the automaker:

"Toyota dealers will check the rear differential for any oil leakage.  If no leaks are found, all fasteners will be re-tightened.  If leakage is found, the rear differential carrier gasket will be replaced with a new one, and new fasteners will be installed.  If rear differential components are damaged, the rear differential carrier assembly will be replaced with a new one."

If you own a 2016 or 2017 Toyota Tacoma and want to learn more about this recall, you can visit toyota.com/recall and run a search using your vehicle identification number, or VIN. You can also call Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331.

