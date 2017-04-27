Flying Ubers, Nismo's growth, Apple's self-driving car: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Uber to launch flying autonomous taxis in Dallas and Dubai within 10 years (or less)

Flying cars are April's flavor of the month. Aeromobile recently showed off an awkward prototype in Monaco, clips of a Larry Page-backed levitating jet ski have gone viral, and studies have even been published about the things, even though serious talk about flying cars seems pretty premature.

Chrysler plumps up 2017 Pacifica with new value-oriented Touring Plus

Chrysler has added a little more meat to its 2017 Pacifica minivan with a new, feature-packed Touring Plus trim level.

Live in Phoenix? Take one of Waymo's self-driving cars to work (or school, or the mall)

Back in December, just a few days after Google's self-driving car project became known as Waymo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that it was partnering with the new company to build a test fleet of autonomous vehicles. According to the agreement, FCA ponied up 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids, and Waymo tricked out those minivans with self-driving tech.

From Motor Authority:

More Nismo-tuned Nissans coming thanks to new Nismo road car division

For years Nismo languished as the pseudo performance arm for Nissan but all that changed in early 2013 when the Japanese motorsport and tuning firm was named the official performance partner of Nissan.

Mercedes-Benz introduces Google Home, Amazon Alexa connectivity

As the internet of things continues to invade our daily lives, companies are taking advantage of the seamlessness that technology can offer for customers. To capitalize on the potential, Mercedes-Benz is integrating Google Home and Amazon Alexa connectivity with its native vehicle services.

Report: Mercedes to axe SLC

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche revealed to media during last month’s 2017 Geneva auto show that the automaker would be pruning back the number of specialty cars it currently offers, namely coupe and convertibles.

From Green Car Reports:

Apple self-driving car plans emerge: how will it play with automakers?

Last year, techies, auto journalists, and Apple fans spent a great deal of time debating the existence, technology, and potential prospects of an "Apple car" project that the company never officially acknowledged.

Is Toyota's hydrogen fuel-cell fervor foolish, or foresighted? (with charts)

Toyota's staunch, unswerving support for hydrogen fuel cells has astonished and aggravated many in the electric vehicle community.

Uber urges Portland drivers to lease electric cars

In the wake of numerous recent PR setbacks, Uber may be able to help clean up its image with the launch of the Uber EV initiative in Portland, which supports the city’s green vision for the future.