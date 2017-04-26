Chrysler plumps up 2017 Pacifica with new value-oriented Touring Plus

Chrysler has added a little more meat to its 2017 Pacifica minivan with a new, feature-packed Touring Plus trim level.

At $33,455, the Touring Plus adds a power tailgate, triple-zone automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, a universal garage door opener, and sunshades for the second and third rows to the existing Pacifica Touring.

That price tag includes a mandatory $1,095 destination charge.

MORE: Here's what a destination charge means and why you have to pay it

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus represents a decent value, especially since a power tailgate and rear seat climate control are among the most family-oriented features available. All told, the extra equipment adds up to a $1,325 premium over the existing Pacifica Touring. And the Touring Plus runs $2,635 less than the Pacifica Touring-L; the primary difference between the two is that the L has leather upholstery.

To sweeten the deal for buyers who opt for the extra-cost 18-inch alloy wheels and 8.4-inch infotainment screen, Chrysler will toss in a rear-seat entertainment system at no charge.

The Touring Plus slots right in the middle of the Pacifica lineup, which is now available in six flavors: LX, Touring, Touring Plus, Touring-L, Touring L-Plus, and Limited.

We'll admit that we're smitten with the Pacifica. This extra value-oriented equipment makes a lot of sense for most buyers, only improving our opinion of the van we've already named our Best Car to Buy 2017.