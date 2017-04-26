Chrysler plumps up 2017 Pacifica with new value-oriented Touring Plus

2017 Chrysler Pacifica - Best Car to Buy 2017
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
April 26, 2017

Chrysler has added a little more meat to its 2017 Pacifica minivan with a new, feature-packed Touring Plus trim level.

At $33,455, the Touring Plus adds a power tailgate, triple-zone automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, a universal garage door opener, and sunshades for the second and third rows to the existing Pacifica Touring. 

That price tag includes a mandatory $1,095 destination charge.

MORE: Here's what a destination charge means and why you have to pay it

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus represents a decent value, especially since a power tailgate and rear seat climate control are among the most family-oriented features available. All told, the extra equipment adds up to a $1,325 premium over the existing Pacifica Touring. And the Touring Plus runs $2,635 less than the Pacifica Touring-L; the primary difference between the two is that the L has leather upholstery. 

To sweeten the deal for buyers who opt for the extra-cost 18-inch alloy wheels and 8.4-inch infotainment screen, Chrysler will toss in a rear-seat entertainment system at no charge. 

The Touring Plus slots right in the middle of the Pacifica lineup, which is now available in six flavors: LX, Touring, Touring Plus, Touring-L, Touring L-Plus, and Limited. 

We'll admit that we're smitten with the Pacifica. This extra value-oriented equipment makes a lot of sense for most buyers, only improving our opinion of the van we've already named our Best Car to Buy 2017

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Chinese start-up Lynk & Co. to offer lifetime warranties on new cars Chinese start-up Lynk & Co. to offer lifetime warranties on new cars
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: gas mileage update 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: gas mileage update
Uber to launch flying autonomous taxis in Dallas and Dubai within 10 years (or less) Uber to launch flying autonomous taxis in Dallas and Dubai within 10 years (or less)
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 