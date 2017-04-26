Uber's Hell, The self-driving minivan, Electric ride-shares: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Uber sued for unleashing 'Hell' on Lyft drivers

Uber has been experiencing its own brand of hell for the past several months. Complaints about mistreatment of female and LGBT employees, allegations of trade-secret theft, faulty self-driving software, its tone-deaf manchild CEO: headlines about these and other unsavory matters have fueled a worldwide campaign to #deleteUber since the beginning of the year.

Amazon working on self-driving tech, but it's not ready for prime time

Most of the talk about self-driving cars is focused on everyday consumers: do they like the technology? Do they feel comfortable with it? Will they buy autonomous vehicles?

Supreme Court confirms that new GM can be sued for old GM's ignition switches

Today's auto news headlines are dominated by stories about self-driving cars, ride-sharing companies, and exploding airbags. But just three years ago, ignition switches were the dominant topic of conversation--specifically faulty ignition switches manufactured by General Motors.

Waymo self-driving prototype Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Waymo seeks human passengers to beta test its self-driving minivan

As technology companies and automakers race to be the first to introduce a mass-market driverless vehicle, Waymo is taking a significant step toward an autonomous future. Waymo, the self-driving car subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, has announced it is now accepting applications to be a part of the company's beta testing in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fisker EMotion 400-mile electric sedan to debut August 17

Revived electric car brand Fisker has released some new teasers for its upcoming EMotion and confirmed the electric sedan for an August 17, 2017 debut.

BMW M550d arrives with quad-turbocharged diesel

Diesel is falling out of favor in many regions, including in Europe where the fuel sells at a significant discount to gasoline and has been the preferred choice of buyers for decades. Automakers, too, are looking more towards electrification to improve efficiency rather than diesel technology, brought about by a combination of stricter emissions regulations and the fallout of the Volkswagen Group’s diesel scandal.

Volvo Cars and Uber join forces to develop autonomous driving cars Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Uber urges Portland drivers to lease electric cars

In the wake of numerous recent PR setbacks, Uber may be able to help clean up its image with the launch of the Uber EV initiative in Portland, which supports the city’s green vision for the future.

Tesla to double global Supercharger fast-charging network this year, it says

Tesla continues to make sweeping changes as it prepares for the launch of the Model 3, its first mass-market electric car.

Future Volvo electric car to be built in China

Finally joining the bandwagon, Swedish manufacturer Volvo has confirmed that it will introduce its first all-electric vehicle to the market in 2019.