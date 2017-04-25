Jaguar opens the gate on upcoming XF Sportbrake wagon

Teaser for Jaguar XF Sportbrake debuting in 2017
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
April 25, 2017

Will the SUV and crossover boom spill over into wagons? Jaguar thinks there's a chance, which is why it has confirmed that a station wagon version of its XF mid-size luxury sedan will be headed to showrooms in the United States late this year.

It'll be called the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, and it's something of a bold move for the luxury brand—albeit one that may pay dividends if SUV and crossover shoppers continue to trend ever so slightly in the direction of wagons. Competitors as diverse as Volvo, Buick, and Mercedes-Benz now all offer wagons that will compete with the XF Sportbrake, making something of a growing niche. 

DON'T MISS: Meet the 603-hp Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon 

For now, Jaguar is mostly keeping its lips sealed on what to expect with the XF Sportbrake, but it's safe to assume that it will mostly mirror the sedan that was rebooted for the 2016 model year. Expect extensive use of aluminum and there's a possibility that both the 2.0-liter turbodiesel 4-cylinder and the gasoline-fueled V-6 engines will be offered with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. 

So far, the automaker has only released a single teaser photo showing a drone's eye view of the XF Sportbrake. 

Given it is based on the XF sedan, the XF Sportbrake should be a bit larger than the company's F-Pace compact crossover. 

History lesson: the XF Sportbrake won't be the British brand's first wagon sold here. More than a decade ago, the cramped and pricey X-Type wagon was briefly available in the U.S.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, Outlander Sport recalled to fix door latch glitch 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, Outlander Sport recalled to fix door latch glitch
Chinese start-up Lynk & Co. to offer lifetime warranties on new cars Chinese start-up Lynk & Co. to offer lifetime warranties on new cars
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: gas mileage update 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: gas mileage update
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 