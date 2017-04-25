Ride-share wars, Jaguar XF Sportbrake, Used Tesla resale: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The Waymo/Google vs. Uber/Otto battle is getting uglier (and way more complicated)

Not so long ago, someone might've looked at that headline and thought we'd lost our minds, or at least fallen asleep on the keyboard. These days, though, we're all too familiar with what each of those words means and what's at stake as two of the biggest players in the field of self-driving cars go head-to-head in the courtroom.

Study: Younger drivers don't want electric cars

Another day, another study showing that drivers are totally into electric cars. Except this time, the study says exactly the opposite.

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud

It may be coincidental that the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport will go on sale May 11, 2017, 197 years to the day that the HMS Beagle was launched to eventually carry Charles Darwin all over the globe to look at turtles—or maybe not.

Teaser for Jaguar XF Sportbrake debuting in 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Jaguar teases US-bound XF Sportbrake

Jaguar in 2015 launched a lighter, more dynamic XF.

2020 Ferrari 488 successor spy shots

Ferrari’s 488 GTB was only introduced for 2016 but the mid-engine marvel is actually an update of the 458 Italia introduced for 2010, meaning a replacement model can’t be far.

Mercedes-Benz SL500 driven only 80 miles because owner lost the keys sells at auction

Imagine the year is 1996. You've just acquired a new car. You're the proud new owner of a Mercedes-Benz SL500. The car's classically boxy lines are indicative of the period but also show off some great simplicity from the design mind of Bruno Sacco. Under the hood sits a big stonking Benz-built V-8 engine, which is good for 315 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque. It's a droptop dreamboat...and you've lost the keys to it.

2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Used Tesla Model S values stay higher than expected

A new report from Autolist says the Tesla Model S is faring well as a used car when compared to other luxury models.

Is Toyota's hydrogen fuel-cell fervor foolish, or foresighted? (with charts)

Toyota's staunch, unswerving support for hydrogen fuel cells has astonished and aggravated many in the electric vehicle community.

Lilium all-electric vertical takeoff and landing jet: first flight video

The promise of flying cars has been around for decades, and companies continues to show off their interpretations of what the public may expect in the future.