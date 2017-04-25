2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud

It may be coincidental that the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport will go on sale May 11, 2017, 197 years to the day that the HMS Beagle was launched to eventually carry Charles Darwin all over the globe to look at turtles—or maybe not.

After all, the pint-sized Nissan crossover making its way to the U.S. as the Rogue Sport (around the world and in Canada it's called the Qashqai) fills a natural niche in the crossover lineup that opened between the small-ish Juke and larger Rogue. The order of the natural world would lead us to believe that where a niche opens, there will be a crossover to fill it.

Priced nearly exactly between the Nissan Juke and Nissan Rogue, the Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $22,360 (including destination) for a front-drive S model equipped with 16-inch wheels, cloth seats, 4-speaker stereo with USB and Bluetooth connectivity and a 5.0-inch display screen, a rearview camera, and an opportunity for an active lifestyle—if you don't have one already.

Stepping up to a better equipped Nissan Rogue Sport SV will cost $23,960 for a front-drive model that adds an uprated stereo with a 5.0-inch display, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, automatic headlights, and a cargo management system for your active lifestyle.

Opting for the top-trim Nissan Rogue Sport SL model nets leather interior, 19-inch wheels, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and more activity for your lifestyle, probably. Front-drive SL models cost $27,010.

Nissan has detailed a few packages for the Nissan Rogue Sport including an S Appearance package, the SV All-Weather package, SV and SL Premium packages, and an SL Platinum package, but didn't say how much those would cost. Active safety features including blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are available, but Nissan didn't discuss pricing for those features. All-wheel drive is available on every model for $1,350.

With two rows of seating, an inline-4 that makes 141 horsepower, and a continuously variable automatic transmission, the Nissan Rogue Sport is an organic response to our current environment: no hair is too fine for splitting when it comes to selling crossovers.

Note to readers: An earlier version of this story didn't include standard sizes for infotainment among the trims. This version has been updated with that information.