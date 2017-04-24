Alfa Romeo Giulia, 1,500-hp Hennessey Dodge Demon, Britain's coal-free day: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a driver's car to meet or beat the best in the class, with razor sharp steering, agile handling, and raucous power. Only reliability questions will hold it back.

Tesla sued for its "half-baked" Autopilot software

Since Tesla Autopilot debuted in the fall of 2015, it's earned plenty of fans and foes. The former love the safety and convenience offered by the semi-self-driving system, while the latter complain that Tesla foisted dangerous beta software on owners who didn't ask for it.

AAA gets into the car-sharing game with Gig

Yesterday, we wrote about J.D. Power's 2017 U.S. Tech Choice Study, which suggested that consumers may be fine with semi-autonomous features in their next cars, but aren't so interested in fully self-driving vehicles.

Hennessey gets its hands on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Enlarge Photo

Hennessey ready to bring 1,500 horsepower to the Dodge Demon

We're a country of MORE! We want more food, more money, and more followers on our various social media accounts.

Only 3,000 M4s to receive CS treatment

BMW unveiled the first of a new series of CS models last week at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

Lilium flying taxi completes successful maiden test flight

While the practical challenges to a flying car are countless, there are numerous startups attempting to be the first in the world to sell one to the public.

Coal, by Flicker user oatsy40 (Used Under CC License) Enlarge Photo

The day without coal: Britain's first one since 1882

The Industrial Revolution that started around 1750 in England was powered largely by coal.

Life with Tesla Model S: replacing the drive unit (aka 'the funny noise')

Back in 2014, Tesla had a spate of problems with the drive units in early-production versions of its Model S electric sedan.

Honda to launch electric car in China next year too, joining Toyota, reluctantly

While corporate average fuel-economy standards through 2021 remain in place in the U.S., automakers are preparing their case to argue for delays in further tightening.