Buick's makeover, Smaller Volvos, Genesis dropping V-8s: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Buick reworks its image, again

Buick's decades-long makeover from purveyor of land yachts to Euro-inspired value-luxe brand is mostly working. But, as we saw at last week's New York auto show, the brand's long-term strategy has us scratching our heads.

AAA gets into the car-sharing game with Gig

Yesterday, we wrote about J.D. Power's 2017 U.S. Tech Choice Study, which suggested that consumers may be fine with semi-autonomous features in their next cars, but aren't so interested in fully self-driving vehicles.

Venezuela gets desperate, seizes a GM plant and vehicles

The political climate in America may be tense at the moment, but it's nothing compared to what's happening in Venezuela. The South American nation is in such a state of chaos that authorities in the city of Valencia have seized a General Motors plant, forcing the automaker to suspend operations there for the foreseeable future.

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country

From Motor Authority:

Volvo exec hints at subcompact 20 series

Volvo’s smallest model at present is the Golf-sized V40 hatchback, but the automaker may eventually go even smaller.

2018 Genesis G80 priced from $42,725, G80 Sport from $56,225

Genesis is expanding its G80 range with a new G80 Sport model for 2018.

2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots

Mercedes-Benz has just launched redesigned versions of its E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

2018 Genesis G80 Sport

From Green Car Reports:

Genesis to offer high-end electric luxury coupe; so long, V-8

Tesla has made an unexpected success out of its pioneering luxury electric vehicles, which offer a healthy dose of performance for good measure.

U.S. exit from Paris Climate Agreement unclear; Trump team clashes on policy

As the Trump Administration nears its 100th day, it seems fair to say that it is still emitting mixed messages on multiple issues, from foreign policy to climate change.

Jeep Yuntu Concept for Shanghai may have plug-in hybrid powertrain

The Jeep Yunto Concept made its debut Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show, and it appears to be a plug-in hybrid.



