Shanghai auto show, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro driven, 2018 Honda CR-V Hybrid: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Luxury brands display wares at Shanghai show

At this week's Shanghai auto show, upscale German and Japanese automakers unveiled several new models designed to appeal to China's booming upper middle class—whose tastes nearly mirror those of American consumers.

J.D. Power: Consumers wary of self-driving cars but totally okay with semi-autonomous technology

Once upon a time, self-driving cars seemed like a dream--a pipe dream, maybe, but a dream nonetheless. People thought, "Oh, wouldn't that be nice to have a car to chauffeur you around town?" Then, they'd look wistfully at their Crystal Pepsi and go back to reading the latest issue of Spy magazine.

Everyone is awful: new study shows that 88 percent of us use our phones while driving

The history of humankind has been fraught with tension--not tension between tribes or fiefdoms or nation-states, but between our desire to avoid death and our innate urge to scream, "Look, ma, no hands!"

From Motor Authority:

2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro first drive review: the everyman's Raptor

The Toyota Tacoma's "just right" recipe has long made it a leader among smaller (but still rather large) pickups, and this year the most capable out-of-the-box Taco TRD Pro offers an even more compelling reason to get dirty.

2018 BMW 5-Series Li shows off elongated looks in Shanghai

BMW showcased the latest iteration of its long-wheelbase 5-Series developed especially for the Chinese market on Wednesday at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

2019 Hyundai Veloster spy shots

Hyundai engineers are out testing prototypes for a new generation of the Veloster.

From Green Car Reports:

2018 (?) Honda CR-V Hybrid all but confirmed for U.S. sale after Shanghai debut

It's one of the more frequently asked questions on consumer car sites: why aren't there any hybrid crossover utility vehicles?

Most Fords will be hybrid or electric by 2025 ... in China

Ford has aggressive electrification plans for China.

Audi e-tron Sportback Concept: full electic-car details, photos from Shanghai auto show

Audi has injected a dash of sporting character and a look at the future of electric-vehicle design into its latest e-tron concept car, which made its debut at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.