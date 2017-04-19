Chinese start-up Lynk & Co. to offer lifetime warranties on new cars

Remember Lynk & Co., the new car brand from Chinese automaker Geely (which, incidentally, now owns Volvo)? The start-up has just debuted a new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show, as well as a production version of its first model, a crossover. And it's revealed a bit more info about its Millennial-focused sales strategy.

The production-ready crossover is called the 01. It was unveiled as a prototype last October in Berlin, and now, its design has been finalized. You can see a complete clip of the Shanghai unveiling in the video below.

Lynk & Co. also showed a brand-new concept car, which it calls the 03. If you're wondering what happened to the 02, Geely says that unveiling them out of numerical order is "in keeping with the brand's commitment to doing things differently". Read that however you like, but to us it sounds like the 02 wasn't ready for primetime yet.

Millennials in its sights

When Lynk & Co. was announced last fall, it was clear that the company was gunning for younger consumers. Given the empty, tech-ish word salad in today's official press release, that strategy hasn't changed. Consider, for example, this quote from Lynk & Co.'s vice president Alain Visser: "[W]e are ready to roll-out our unique brand of connected mobility with a number of new models featuring the world's first digital in-car share button."

It's as embarrassing as someone's father rapping, isn't it?

Strip away all that jargon, though, and there's some interesting stuff underneath. We're most intrigued by the company's plans to offer numerous options for consumers beyond conventional purchases and leases, like shared vehicles and subscription-based services (a la GM's Maven Reserve).

Lynk & Co. also promises free connectivity (though whether that means a broadband connection, concierge services, or something else, we're not sure). And perhaps most interestingly, Lynk & Co. vehicles will come standard with lifetime warranties.

The Lynk & Co. 01 goes on sale in China later this year. Sales in the U.S. and Europe are slated to begin in 2019--provided trade regulations don't get in the way.

For more on the Lynk & Co. shenanigans in Shanghai, check out our pals at MotorAuthority.com.