2017 Chrysler Pacifica, 2018 Lexus NX, 2017 Tesla Model X: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: gas mileage update

Spring has shaken out its living-room rug here in Georgia, and Mother Nature has something against our long-term Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Brand-new diesel-fueled 2015 Volkswagen TDIs now on sale

More than $22 billion in fines and buyouts later, the first fully emissions-compliant 2015 Volkswagen turbodiesels are rolling into dealers right now—in mid-2017.

AAA: Interest in electric cars rivals interest in pickups

For months, the auto industry has been urging the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider new, high emissions benchmarks for 2025 model-year vehicles. Automakers say that they don't want to roll back the regulations, they just want more time to implement them because today's low fuel prices are driving demand for larger, less efficient rides.

2018 Lexus NX Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Lexus NX preview

Lexus on Wednesday unveiled an updated version of its NX at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

454-horsepower BMW M4 CS debuts at 2017 Shanghai auto show

When BMW in January announced its round of mid-cycle updates for the M4, many, including us, were disappointed to learn there were no real changes apart from some tweaks to the lights and new colors.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan previewed by concept in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz already has the CLA, but the automaker sees room for a second, more practical sedan in its compact car family.

2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Tesla Model X electric-car pricing, feature changes

Tesla has released updated pricing and features for its 2017 Tesla Model X all-electric crossover utility vehicle, including lower prices for both the 75D and 90D models.

Is the science of climate change open to debate? Poll results

It's mixed news these days for those concerned about continuing manmade climate change.

Modified 'new' 2015 Volkswagen TDI diesels come with big discounts

If you're itching to climb into a brand new, 2015 Volkswagen TDI, the german automaker wants to sweeten the deal for you.