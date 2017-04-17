2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, Outlander Sport recalled to fix door latch glitch

Mitsubishi Motors North America is recalling nearly 36,000 Outlander and Outlander Sport vehicles from the 2016 model year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the doors on some of those crossovers may not properly latch, creating the possibility that they could open while a vehicle is in motion.

The problem stems from latch elements supplied by Ansei Corporation in Japan. NHTSA documents explain that "[d]ue to inappropriate manufacturing processes...certain dimensions of these components may be out of specification."

While the latches appear to work just fine under temperate conditions, testing revealed that warmer weather could prevent the latches from remaining securely fastened. Thankfully, Mitsubishi has received no reports of accidents or injuries linked to the problem.

Owners of 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander Sport vehicles will receive recall notices by mail, asking them to schedule service with their local dealerships. Dealers will replace the affected door latches at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Mitsubishi customer service at 1-888-648-7820 and ask about recall SR-17-002. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V-233.